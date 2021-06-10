Nasa has captured a stunning image of the floor of a crater on the surface of Mars.

The picture was snapped by the agency's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter using its specialist HiRISE camera. The image shows mounds on the floor of a crater in, which is located in the Bosphorous Planum, which is south of the red planet's canyon region.

Nasa scientists can't be sure how these mounds formed and have hypothesised they could be the result of "sublimation". The process where a solid goes directly into a gas.