A cat’s lungs can be seen expanding and contracting in this fascinating video recorded by veterinary medicine students in Brazil.

The students were conducting an experiment in a practical pathology class.

A student’s white gloved hand can be seen holding the trachea, which appears to be attached to a tube funnelling air into it from a canister.

When a cat breathes in, air travels down the trachea, which divides into tubes known as the right and left bronchi, then into smaller airways called bronchioles in the lungs.