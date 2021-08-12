A mother to 11 children has come up with an ingenious way to keep track of her brood - by colour coordinating them.

Veronica Merrit has spent approximately eight and a half years of her life being pregnant after having her first child at the age of 14 and the last one at the age of 34.

To minimise the hecticness in their house, the mother abides by a strict colour coding system; giving every child their own designated colour.

She buys each child's clothes, toys, sheets, towels, toothbrushes, cups and plates in their colour.