Perrie Edwards announces second pregnancy in adorable clip with growing family

Perrie Edwards has shared news of her second pregnancy with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in an adorable clip featuring her family.

Posting on Instagram on Saturday (6 September), the former Little Mix star can be seen with her back to the camera wearing a shirt that says “If wanted to, he would” on the back.

She turns around to reveal her baby bump, as the front of the shirt read: “... And he did!”.

Oxlade-Chamberlain and their son Alex then enter the frame as the family of three, soon-to-be-four, celebrate the happy news.

The announcement comes a month after Edwards revealed that she had a miscarriage when she was 24 weeks pregnant, less than a year after the birth of Axel in 2021.