A video capturing two plane passengers arguing over a window has sparked a furious debate online over the correct etiquette.

The video was captioned: "This lady keeps closing my window."

In it, a hand is seen repeatedly reaching behind the seat and closing the window blind.

The pair then enter into a passive-aggressive backwards and forwards match of opening and closing it again.

Towards the end of the video, the man is seen slapping the woman's hand away.

The cameraman, Greg, told the Independent after tapping the woman's hand away, the argument ended.

"I won," he said.