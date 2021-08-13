Prince Charles reportedly sees Prince Andrew’s legal troubles as an "unsolvable situation".

This week, the Duke of York was sued by Virginia Giuffre, who alleges that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

Prince Andrew has denied the charges, but Charles is said to believe that there is "no way back to public life" for his brother.

"His ability to support and feel for those having a tough time is well known. However, this will be unwelcome reputational damage to the institution,” a source close to the Royal Family told The Times.