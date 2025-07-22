Prince George walks hand-in-hand with siblings in video celebrating 12th birthday

Behind-the-scenes footage of Prince George walking hand-in-hand with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has been released to celebrate his 12th birthday on Tuesday, 22 July.

The youngster is seen laughing as he and his sister carry their giggling brother in their arms during a photoshoot in Norfolk, in video released on Kensington Palace's social media accounts.

Footage also captures the trio smiling as they stride along side-by-side.

A new photograph of George, leaning on a rustic wooden gate and wearing a friendship bracelet on his left wrist, has been released for the celebrations.