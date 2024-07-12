Prince Harry pays tribute to 'eternal bond' with Princess Diana as he collects award

The Duke of Sussex said the bond between a mother and son “transcends even the greatest losses” as he was honoured at this year’s Espy awards.

Prince Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service, awarded by sports channel ESPN to individuals in the sporting world who have made significant contributions to the lives of others.

The duke was recognised for founding the Invictus Games a decade ago to support injured and sick servicemen and women – both on active duty and veterans – who are navigating physical and invisible injuries.

Harry opened his speech by acknowledging the family of Mr Tillman, “especially Mrs Mary Tillman – Pat’s mother”, which comes after she had reportedly expressed her disapproval of his selection for the award.

“Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal, and one that I respect,” he said.

“The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses.”

It comes ahead of the anniversary of the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.