Fire brigade called to rescue mother stuck behind sofa

Firefighters rescued a woman after she became trapped under a sofa in a basement for three hours.

Melissa, 53, from Ohio, was trying to move her sofa to the basement with the help of her partner Todd, 55, when the furniture became wedged between a handrail and the wall.

Daughter Claire, 23, recorded the incident, showing the sofa covering the entrance of the basement.

Firefighters were called and freed Melissa by wriggling through the hole to remove the handrail from the wall.

“[Afterwards], my mom thought it was really funny. We laughed about it,” Claire said.

