EastEnders star Nadia Wadia has been announced as the latest celebrity to appear on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. Wadia, who played Zainab Masood in the soap, was revealed as the 11th dancer on the 2021 show during Thursday’s epsiode of Lorraine. Asked by stand-in host Christine Bleakley if she likes “dancing in front of millions of people”, Wadia replied: “No, I like dancing like no one’s watching!”

Wadia will join previously announced contestants such as McFly singer Tom Fletcher and Peep Show actor Robert Webb when the show airs later this year.