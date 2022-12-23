A Meta employee has bought a 12-year lease on a studio on a cruise ship for $300,000 (£249,000) to see the world while working from home.

Austin Wells, from San Diego, purchased a lease on a 237-square-foot apartment aboard the MV Narrative which is due to launch in 2025.

The 28-year-old, who works for Facebook’s parent company, says he wants to live there for at least three years while the ship sails across the globe.

“It’s just like owning a condo. You can sell it, you can rent it,” Wells told CNBC.

