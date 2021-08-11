Jelly Babies and tea have been credited with helping Team GB to glory at the Tokyo Olympics.

Boxes of sweets were shipped over to Japan as part of a "home-from-home strategy" provided by support staff, with Jelly Babies acting as a favourite snack amongst athletes.

Many stars ate them after competition, as the sugar provides an instant energy boost after physical exertion.

A massive 40,000 tea bags were also provided for Great Britain's competitors, who ended the Games with 65 medals, equaling their record from London 2012.