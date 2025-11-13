Married at First Sight (MAFS) star Ella Morgan has opened up about the abuse she has faced, both online and offline, since the UK Supreme Court ruled on the definition of a "woman."

In April, the court handed down a judgment which found that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act refer to a biological woman and biological sex.

Morgan, who was the first transgender bride on the E4 series, previously warned that the ruling could amplify abuse.

The campaigner spoke exclusively to The Independent ahead of Transgender Awareness Week (13 - 19 November), recalling how she faced real-life abuse on a train. She also revealed that she has not been to a gym since the ruling.