Shares in WW International - formally known as Weight Watchers, have dropped by 25 per cent as the firm suggests people are putting diets on hold post-lockdown.

“While people are acknowledging their need for recommitting to weight loss and wellness, our recent consumer research shows that, at the moment, they’re also asking for a pause to enjoy social reconnection,” CEO Mindy Grossman said.

Many dieting companies, including WW International, benefited during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, interest has since declined and at the end of June, Weight Watchers had 4.9 million subscribers, down from 5 million last year.