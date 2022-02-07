Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger blasted twice-impeached ex-president Donald Trump as someone he wants his newborn son to know as “the worst president the United States of America ever had”.

Mr Kinzinger told CNN’s New Day host John Berman he wants to make sure his son can “get a full accounting” of the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814 when he is old enough.

Mr Kinzinger also said he hopes his son will learn that Mr Trump was “a liar,” “a charlatan,” and “a man with a more fragile ego than anybody I’ve ever met”.

