A US General has said that no intelligence suggested that the Afghan government would fall within 11 days of US withdrawal.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General, Mark Milley, said that a collapse of the Afghan government was “widely estimated” with predictions ranging “from weeks, to months and even years” after US withdrawal. However, he emphasized that “there was nothing that I, or anyone else saw, that indicated a collapse of this army, and this government, in 11 days”.

Speaking alongside Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Mr Milley committed to the evacuation of “all American citizens” from Afghanistan.