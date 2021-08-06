Fighting in Afghanistan’s western and southern provinces continued on Wednesday as the Taliban were trying to tighten their grips on major cities.

US and Afghan airstrikes hit Taliban targets overnight in southern Helmand province, in an effort to dislodge the insurgents after they captured much of the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah, officials said.

The Taliban have waged a fierce push over the past months as US and NATO forces complete their pullout from the war-torn country.

The fighting in Herat has killed 34 people and wounded more than 150, said physician Mohammad Aref Jalali, the provincial hospital chief in Herat.