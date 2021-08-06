A farmer has launched a campaign to save her beloved alpaca, Geronimo, after losing a High Court battle to save the animal.

Geronimo has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis and owner, Helen Macdonald, fears staff from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) could take the alpaca away to be put down any day.

A new warrant was issued for the alpaca’s death on Thursday, with a “kill window” of 30 days.

Ms Macdonald, a veterinary nurse, who breeds alpacas at her farm in Gloucestershire, has disputed the results of the bTB tests since 2017.