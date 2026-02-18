Amazon delivery driver follows sat nav into Thames Estuary

An Amazon delivery driver became stuck after following sat nav directions into water off the Essex coast.

On Sunday (15 February), HMS Coastguard Southend said it responded to reports that a delivery vehicle had become lodged in the sea after following a GPS route to Foulness Island to drop off a parcel.

When rescuers arrived at the Broomway - a 600-year-old pathway in Essex dubbed the “deadliest footpath in Britain” after reportedly claiming the lives of at least 100 people - they discovered that the driver had already abandoned the vehicle.

Amazon arranged to have the van removed from the “extremely dangerous area”.

The Southend Coastguard rescue team said the route was “not for vehicles and should only be walked on with a guide who knows the mudflats”.