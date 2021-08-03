Andrew Cuomo has refused to resign despite a bombshell report concluding he sexually harassed 11 women.

The explosive report, released by Attorney General Letitia James, concluded that the New York governor had sexually harassed the women in violation of state and federal laws.

During a live-streamed response, Mr Cuomo directly addressed one of his accusers while maintaining his innocence.

He claims his comments to Charlotte Bennet were made in an attempt to help her process her previous trauma in a bid to make up for his inability to help one of his family members who was a victim of sexual assault.