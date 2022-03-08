Anonymous broadcasts infamous ‘troll face’ on Russian military radio

The hacking group known as Anonymous have found a way to troll the Russian military with an infamous meme.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, they have been using their know-how to irritate the Kremlin by hacking Russian streaming services and playing footage of war.

Now the group is intercepting and disrupting Russian military frequencies in the hopes of slowing the invasion.

In the group’s latest act, they claim to have intercepted Russian military radio and managed to instead make it broadcast the troll face meme.

