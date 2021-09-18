Crowds broke through the police line and assaulted officers during “Freedom Rally” anti-lockdown protests in Australia, shocking video shows.

Ten officers have been injured, six taken to hospital and 235 demonstrators arrested after crowds surged through police lines near Richmond.

Dozens mob the police line, push officers down and trample over them, shocking video captures.

Officers dispersed pepper spray over the crowds in a bid to ward them off.

In the moments leading up to the mobbing, advocates for peace pleaded with the crowd to calm down as tensions brewed.

Other clips capture protesters hurling projectiles and abuse while squaring up to officers.