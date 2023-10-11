Firefighters battle raging flames as Argentina wildfire grows during intense heatwave

Dozens of people were evacuated from their homes in Argentina’s central Cordoba province on Tuesday 10 October as forest fires grew amid an intense heatwave.

Footage from the area showed firefighters battling massive flames in hills surrounding populated areas as authorities worked to combat the blaze that had reached some houses in the region.

It was not immediately clear how many buildings had been affected by the flames.

There was hope that rains expected Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning could help calm the fires that had spread rapidly due to strong winds.