A Pinal County sheriff has told Arizonians he will not be enforcing a vaccine mandate in a video message “to all current and future employees”.

“I wanted to let you know that here at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office we do not mandate the vaccine and as long as I’m your sheriff, we will never mandate the vaccine,” Sheriff Mark Lamb said.

“We believe that your health choices are yours and yours alone, so whether you get the vaccine or don’t get the vaccine, that’s your private information.

“Here, we believe in America and freedom and we’re going to continue on with that.”