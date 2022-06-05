Hong Kong police said that six people were arrested near Victoria Park on Saturday (4 June), as public commemoration of the Tiananmen Square massacre was restricted.

It has been 33 years since Chinese troops opened fire on student protesters in Beijing.

UK documents released in 2017 estimated that at least 10,000 people died.

Vigils were held every year up until 2020, when the national security law was introduced.

Public commemoration to mark the 33rd anniversary was effectively banned, with officials citing coronavirus restrictions.

