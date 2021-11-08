Watch live as lawsuit filed on behalf of Astroworld victim Alex Acosta

A Texas law firm is holding a news conference on a lawsuit being filed on behalf of Alex Acosta, who died at the Astroworld festival last Friday (5 November).

Mr Acosta and at least seven other people were killed following a crowd surge as rapper Travis Scott performed on stage.

Hundreds more were hurt at the music event, which is now under investigation by police.

The incident has left grieving families demanding answers, while one injured concertgoer has already sued Scott and surprise performer Drake, accusing them of inciting the crowd.

