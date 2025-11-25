New video shows a passenger frantically trying to attract a pilot’s attention just before a mid-air crash between two helicopters which killed four people.

Previously unseen footage released by Queensland Coroner's Court on Monday (24 November) shows the two Sea World helicopters flying above the Gold Coast Broadwater in the final moments before the crash in January 2023.

One clip shows a passenger in the second helicopter trying to get a pilot’s attention and point out the other aircraft is right next to them.

The first helicopter, which had only been airborne for 25 seconds, plunged into the sandbanks below. Diane and Ron Hughes, aged 57 and 65, from Cheshire, Birmingham-born pilot Ashley Jenkinson, 40, and Australian Vanessa Tadross, 37 were all killed.