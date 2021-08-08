A giant crane has been used to recover a train from the River Mur in Austria after it derailed and crashed last month.

On 9 July, debris on the track caused the “Murtalbahn” train to derail near the town of Kendlbruck and one of the three carriages fell on its side into the River Mur, injuring 17 people.

Almost one month later, the carriage has now been recovered by authorities.

Crowds gathered to watch the huge 450-ton crane lift the train from the water.