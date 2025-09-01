This is the moment the rear axle of a stolen car is ripped off as the driver repeatedly tries to free himself from a police tire grappler.

The stolen Chevrolet Cruze was fleeing officers on Interstate 96 in Michigan when a grappler device, which fires a net around the wheel of a vehicle to bring it to a stop, was deployed by the Livonia Police Department.

Despite being tethered to the police car, the driver made repeated attempts to break free before the axle came loose.

The driver and two passengers were taken into custody.

The chase began after Michigan State Police saw the stolen Chevy in Detroit and pursued the vehicle west towards Livonia.