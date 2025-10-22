Quick-thinking cops save baby from choking

Police body cam footage captures the moment quick-thinking cops save a baby from choking.

On 10 October 2025, two NYPD officers responded to the call of parents, Asia Rodriguez and Brandon Laboy, in Corona, Queens.

The first-time parents alerted the police that their 10-month-old son, Makai, was choking and could not breathe.

Once the officers arrived, one took the child and patted his back until the object was forced out of his throat.

As the infant started to cry, the parents were relieved at the sign Makai could breathe again. He was then transported to Elmhurst Hospital Center for observation and eventually returned home with his parents.