Bambi behind bars? Police discover fawn trying to break into jail in Georgia

Watch as a baby deer tries to squeeze through a fence to break into a prison in Georgia.

Body cam footage from a sheriff's deputy recorded on 19 June shows the fawn repeatedly ramming into a metal gate outside the police station and jail.

The police officer can be seen approaching before picking the crying animal up and transporting it to his car.

The animal, which can be heard frantically moving in the backseat of the vehicle, was then transported to a nearby wooded area.