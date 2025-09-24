Watch: Massive sinkhole swallows Bangkok street as residents flee in panic

A massive sinkhole opened up in Bangkok, swallowing parts of a busy street and resulting in local evacuations.

Eyewitness footage taken on Wednesday (24 September) shows the ground in front of a hospital slowly collapsing in on itself as it pulls down several electricity poles.

Police and city officials can be seen cordoning off the nearly 50-metre hole which spread over the entirety of a four-lane road.

Officials said that there were no casualties but three vehicles were damaged in the collapse. Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said he believed it was caused by ongoing construction at a nearby underground station.

The nearby hospital said it would close the outpatient services for two days.