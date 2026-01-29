The BBC Question Time studio erupted into laughter as an audience member took a swipe at Reform UK.

During Thursday's (29 January) programme in King's Lynn, Norfolk, the panel was asked: "How can anyone think Reform are a party of change when they only appear to be a care home for old Tories?" which prompted laughter and applause from the crowd.

It comes after the defection of several high-profile former Conservative Party ministers to Nigel Farage's party, including Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman.