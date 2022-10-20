Watch moment rock climber fights off bear

A rock climber has shared terrifying footage showing the moment he was attacked by a bear while scaling a mountain in Japan.

This GoPro footage shows the climber's point-of-view as a bear lunged at him from above as he descended Mt. Futago in Chichibu.

After first letting out a scream of terror, the man acted swiftly and began punching and kicking the animal to block its repeated attacks.

Eventually, exhausted, the climber begins to slowly retreat from the area after it appeared the bear had given up.

He later shared his video of the ordeal on YouTube.

