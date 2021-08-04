Watch live as Beirut protesters gather to hold minute silence marking one year since explosion

Protesters in Beirut are gathering in front of the capital’s port to mark the one-year anniversary of a deadly blast that killed more than 200 people.

The demonstrators will hold a moment of silence at 15:07GMT - the time of the explosion - before continuing their march to central Beirut.

Many residents in Lebanon’s capital city are protesting to express their anger and sadness over the investigation into the blast, which is stalling as requests to question senior politicians and former officials have been denied.

Families of the victims continue to demand justice, with demonstrations expected to continue throughout the day.