Joe Biden has called on Andrew Cuomo to resign after an investigation found the New York governor had sexually harassed 11 women.

The US president was asked by a reporter whether he stood by his previous promise to call for the governor to resign if the allegations he faced were judged by authorities to be credible.

"I stand by those comments," President Biden said in response, before confirming that he was specifically saying Mr Cuomo should resign.

He later noted in the press conference that he had not spoken with Mr Cuomo following the report.