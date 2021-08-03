President Joe Biden will share his views on the investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Andrew Cuomo, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has confirmed.

On Tuesday, a report concluded that the New York governor subjected multiple women to “unwanted kissing and groping” and the state’s Attorney General Letitia James said Mr Cuomo has violated state and federal laws.

During the White House press briefing, Psaki refused to “get ahead” of Biden’s comments on the matter and said the president will give his own response later on Tuesday.