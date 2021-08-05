Watch live as Biden sets target for 50% electrical vehicles by 2030

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Thursday that sets a target for zero-emissions vehicles to account for half of all sold in the US by 2030.

According to senior administration officials, the ambitious goal hinges on major investments by the federal government on charging stations and other infrastructure.

Biden will sign the order at the White House on Thursday afternoon, with executives from Ford, GM and Stellantis, as well as leaders from the United Auto Workers union on hand, displaying their support for the effort.