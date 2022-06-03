'Enough': Biden demands action on gun violence as US schools become 'battlefields'

President Joe Biden delivered a plea for action on gun violence on Thursday as the nation recovers from a spate of mass shootings.

”There are too many other schools, too many other everyday places that have become killing places, battlefields here in America,” Mr Biden said from the White House.

This comes after massacres in Buffalo, Uvalde and Tulsa left communities in mourning and prompted renewed calls for tighter restrictions on assault-style weapons.

The president called for the minimum age of purchase for firearms to be raised from 18 to 21 years old.

