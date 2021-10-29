US president Joe Biden has been heard saying “God love ya” to the Pope, as the pair met in Rome on Friday. The unusual interpretation of “God bless you” from the Democrat came after Biden shared a joke about his age with Pope Francis.

“How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were,” the former vice president asked, before giving the answer: “You’re 65, I’m 60.”

The pair can then be seen laughing together, with Biden saying the phrase quietly as the Pope turned to his translator.