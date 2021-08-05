Bill Gates has told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that it was a “huge mistake” to spend time with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Microsoft founder said in an interview on Wednesday“I had several dinners with him, you know, hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts that he had might emerge. When it looked like that was not a real thing, that relationship ended,”

“It was a huge mistake to spend time with him, to give him the credibility of being there,” he said.