Moment couple who buried son, 3, in garden arrested by police

Bodycam footage shows a couple who buried their three-year-old son’s body in a back garden arguing with police as they were arrested.

Tai and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah, 42 and 43, were found guilty of causing or allowing Abiyah Yasharahyalah’s death.

The couple followed a belief system that included a restrictive vegan diet and a desire to avoid unwanted attention, and had established their own “kingdom”, the prosecution said.

A film of the pair being defiant and aggressive towards police at their caravan in Somerset, almost three years after Abiyah’s death and makeshift funeral, was released following guilty verdicts at Coventry Crown Court.

The couple were found guilty of further charges of perverting the course of justice and child cruelty.