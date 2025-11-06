Video: Masked Bonfire Night youths launch fireworks across Birmingham streets

Fireworks were released across Birmingham's streets on Wednesday night (5 November) as incidents of Bonfire Night disorder were reported across the UK.

West Midlands Police said more than 20 arrests were made after officers were attacked with fireworks in the city.

Disorder involving young people saw fireworks being released dangerously, as members of the public and officers were attacked, the force added.

Twenty-one people aged between 14 and 25 were arrested for offences including violent disorder, assaulting a police officer, breach of the peace, and firing fireworks in a public place.

They all remain in custody for questioning.