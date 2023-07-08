Off-duty volunteer police officer disarms suspected gunman in Birmingham coffee shop

Independent TV
Suspected gunman disarmed in Birmingham coffee shop by off-duty volunteer police officer
A brave off-duty volunteer police officer disarmed a suspected gunman moments after a gunshot was fired near a Birmingham coffee shop.
Abdullah Bin Imad was about to get some food when he saw two men acting suspiciously.
After becoming increasingly concerned about their behaviour, he moved into a coffee shop to phone 999 to report that he believed the men may have had a gun.
Seconds later, a shot was fired and Abdullah ran out of the shop, detained one of the men and recovered a firearm.
CCTV shows Abdullah restraining the man and keeping the gun out of reach until armed officers arrived minutes later.
The gun was later established as a blank-firing weapon.
Abdullah, 22, who is an electrical engineer, said: “I wanted the suspect off the street and as far away from the public as possible.
“I was worried for other people’s safety because of what - from my point of view - I believed it to be a live and viable firearm.”
