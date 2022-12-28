Police name 23-year-old stabbed to death in Birmingham nightclub

Police have named the man who was stabbed to death on the dancefloor of a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day as Stratford Town FC player Cody Fisher.

The 23-year-old was attacked at an establishment called the Crane, just before 11:45pm. He had been on a night out with friends in Digbeth, when he was approached by a group of people and stabbed just before midnight.

No one has been arrested for the murder at this stage, and police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.