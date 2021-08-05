Newly released body camera footage has revealed the initial few moments after the 12-storey Floridian apartment building collapsed.

98 lives were claimed when tragedy struck Miami's Champlain Towers South residential building on June 24.

People are heard screaming and yelling for help amid the rubble, newly released police body camera footage shows, as the first wave of emergency responders arrive at the scene.

Several Miami officers search through the dust that blanketed the site of the collapse in an effort to locate survivors.

Authorities are still yet to determine the cause of the collapse.