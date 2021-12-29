Boris Johnson asked ‘where have you been for the last 10 days?’ during awkward interview

Boris Johnson was asked where he has been “for the last 10 days” by an ITN reporter during an awkward interview on Wednesday morning.

The prime minister was visiting a vaccination centre in Milton Keynes when he was caught off guard by a journalist.

“I’ve been... I’ve been... in this country. Where do you think?” Mr Johnson said, stumbling through his response.

The PM was greeting members of the public who were getting their Covid jabs, as well as thanking staff for their efforts in the vaccine rollout, during his visit to the centre.

