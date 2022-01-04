‘Shut down’ not necessary to combat Omicron, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested that a "shut down" will not be necessary to combat the spread of Omicron.

The prime minister was speaking during a Covid briefing on Tuesday evening, where he also confirmed that plan B measures will remain in England.

"We have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country once again. We can keep our school and businesses open and find a way to live with this virus," Mr Johnson said.

