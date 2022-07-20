The full exchange: Starmer takes on Johnson in his final PMQs as prime minister

Boris Johnson faced Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday, 20 July, in his final appearance as prime minister.

The outgoing prime minister used his last speech as an opportunity to claim that his mission was “largely accomplished” and received a standing ovation from MPs in a breach of Commons etiquette.

The Labour leader said that he would miss Johnson’s “delusion.”

Johnson’s final PMQs as prime minister came hours before Tory MPs selected the final two candidates in the leadership contest from Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, and Liz Truss.

