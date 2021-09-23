Boris Johnson shared a Muppets joke to UN world leaders as he claims "it is easy being green".

The Prime Minister quoted Kermit the frog during his speech to the UN General Assembly in New York while calling for urgent action to address climate problems.

"When Kermit the Frog sang 'It’s Not Easy Bein’ Green' I want you to know he was wrong," Mr Johnson said.

"It’s not only easy, it’s lucrative and it’s right to be green – and he was also unnecessarily rude to Miss Piggy, I thought.

"We have the technology, we can do it, we have the choice before us."